Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,681 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,681 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.40% of Lincoln Electric worth $106,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

