Private Ocean LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22,984.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

