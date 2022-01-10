Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.05 and its 200-day moving average is $376.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

