Private Ocean LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.