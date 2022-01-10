Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PSAG stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1,303.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 268,956 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $2,910,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

