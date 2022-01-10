ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

PRPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.56 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth about $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

