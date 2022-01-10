ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 595,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342,750 shares.The stock last traded at $80.81 and had previously closed at $83.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

