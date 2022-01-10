Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Proton has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $121.03 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,337,553,092 coins and its circulating supply is 8,679,456,499 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

