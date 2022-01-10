Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

