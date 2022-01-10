PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,141 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 42.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.