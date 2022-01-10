Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

