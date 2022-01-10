Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,100 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.40 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 68.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.