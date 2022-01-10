Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Pushpay stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
About Pushpay
