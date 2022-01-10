Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Pushpay stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Pushpay has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Get Pushpay alerts:

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.