Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

WWD opened at $112.04 on Monday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.