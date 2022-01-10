qPULA Trading Management LP Buys New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

