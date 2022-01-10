qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 4,200 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,153,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,812,000 after acquiring an additional 336,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Open Text by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Open Text by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

