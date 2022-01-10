qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $214,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 26.7% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 62.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $253.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.28. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.