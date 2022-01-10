qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 315,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth $3,898,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

