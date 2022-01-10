qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

