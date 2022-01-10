qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,624 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

