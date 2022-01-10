QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $180.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

