Quantis Network Market Cap Hits $16,794.19 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $16,794.19 and approximately $814.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.40 or 0.07253728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,143.00 or 0.99821520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

