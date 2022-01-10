Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 7.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.97. 4,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 758,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

