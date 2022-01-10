Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $24,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

