QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $929.17 million, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 414,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 320,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,456 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

