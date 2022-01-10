Radio Caca Achieves Market Cap of $423.21 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $423.21 million and $26.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.86 or 0.07390001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,726.25 or 1.00160098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

