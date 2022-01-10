Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $131.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.56.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

