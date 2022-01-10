Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.