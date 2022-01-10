Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $9.14 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

