Ratecoin Market Capitalization Hits $50,056.82 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $50,056.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

