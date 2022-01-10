Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 44,890 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 64.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.26 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.