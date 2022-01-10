Rational Advisors LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

