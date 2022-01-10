Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

