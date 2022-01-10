Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

NYSE JPM opened at $168.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $496.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

