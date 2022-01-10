Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $996.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. lifted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

