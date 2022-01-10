Rational Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

