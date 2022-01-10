Raymond James & Associates Buys 30,575 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1,550.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ExlService by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 1,175.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

EXLS stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

