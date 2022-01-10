Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baidu were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.33 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.