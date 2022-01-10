Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,711 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $276.61 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.85.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

