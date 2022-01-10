Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,598 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.60 on Monday. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.