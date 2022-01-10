Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,908 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

