Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $48.62 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.