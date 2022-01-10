Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,249 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.70 on Monday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

