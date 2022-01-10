Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,727 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 125.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 99.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 721.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $330.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

