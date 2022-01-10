Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 30,149 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 173,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 3,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.74 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

