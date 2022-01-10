Raymond James Trims Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price to $95.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.17. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after buying an additional 70,056 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

