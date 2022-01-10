Raymond James Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Outperform

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:DEI opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

