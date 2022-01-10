Raymond James Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Outperform

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.
DEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
NYSE:DEI opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
