Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

