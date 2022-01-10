Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.07 Million

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post sales of $297.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.40 million to $300.48 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. 905,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.