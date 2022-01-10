Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Regency Centers worth $40,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 71,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

NASDAQ REG opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.